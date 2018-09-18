Subscribe for 17¢ / day

RACINE — Living Faith Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 2915 Wright Ave., will hold a program called "Sundaes on Wednesday with Eleanor Roosevelt" from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 3.

Roosevelt will be portrayed by Jessica Michna in "Brother Can You Spare A Dime," the First Lady addresses those affected by the Great Depression.

The cost to attend is $5. Attendees are also asked to bring a "dime" or more and a non perishable food item in support of the Faithworks Food Pantry. The program will be followed with a sundae bar.

For more information or to make a reservation, call the church office at 262-637-5671.

