RACINE — Living Faith Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 2915 Wright Ave., will hold a program called "Sundaes on Wednesday with Eleanor Roosevelt" from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 3.
Roosevelt will be portrayed by Jessica Michna in "Brother Can You Spare A Dime," the First Lady addresses those affected by the Great Depression.
The cost to attend is $5. Attendees are also asked to bring a "dime" or more and a non perishable food item in support of the Faithworks Food Pantry. The program will be followed with a sundae bar.
For more information or to make a reservation, call the church office at 262-637-5671.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.