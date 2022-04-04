Summer theater classes for youth offered

RACINE — Racine Children's Theatre is offering a full lineup of summer theater classes at the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave. Registration is now open for ages 4 to 18 for courses running June through August. Young artists have the opportunity to stretch their acting, dancing and singing muscles by building skills, learning something new and creating friendships along the way. In addition, the class-to-stage production, “Disney’s Jungle Book KIDS,” will be part of the course offerings. Classes are:
- "Creative Kids," June 13-17. Junior classes for ages 4-6, 9-10:30 a.m.; senior classes for ages 7-9, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Participants explore the space around them through rhythm, movement, improvisation and theater games. Fee: $55.
- "Dramalympics," for ages 10-13, 1-4 p.m. June 20-24. With a special focus on acting technique, students will learn the skills of an actor through monologue work. Fee: $125
- "Fairytale Players," for ages 6-9, 9 a.m.-noon June 27-July 1. Participants learn basic theater skills through rehearsing and performing a familiar fairy tale for friends and family. Fee: $125.
- "Act Up!," for ages 14-18, 1-4 p.m. June 27-July 1. Participants learn to write their own stories through role play and improv. Fee: $125
- "Playwright Express," for ages 10-14, 9 a.m.-noon July 11-16. In this workshop, students have a week to write, produce, and perform an original play through team-building. Fee: $185.
- "Broadway Bound, Junior," for ages 6-9, 1-4 p.m. July 11-15. Students will learn the skills of a “triple threat” through the fun of performing “Arf!: A Canine Musical of Kindness, Courage, and Calamity.” Fee: $125.
- "Broadway Bound, Senior," for ages 10-14, 1-4 p.m. July 18-22. Students will learn the skills of a “triple threat” through performing “A Kid’s Life: A How-To Musical Guide to the Most Daring, Dangerous, Exciting Time... Like... Ever!” Fee: $125.
- "Tales of Myths & Wonders," for ages 8-11, 1-4 p.m. July 25-29. Participants will delve into the story structure, important themes and iconic characters of memorable fables and folktales, throughout oral and written history. Fee: $125.
- "Never Fear, It’s Shakespeare!," for ages 13-18, 1-4 p.m. Aug. 1-5. Participants explore the plays, people, and power of William Shakespeare and his world. Fee: $125
- Racine Children’s Theatre class-to-stage production, "Disney’s The Jungle Book KIDS," for ages 10-17, 9 a.m.-noon Monday-Friday, July 25-Aug. 12. Fee: $225. The final performance Aug. 12 will be offered as a bonus show for the 90th season of the Racine Children’s Theatre.
People are also reading…
Families registering for more than one course will receive a $10 discount for each class. Go to racinetheatre.org or call 262-633-4218 to register.