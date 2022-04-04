Summer theater classes for youth offered

RACINE — Racine Children's Theatre is offering a full lineup of summer theater classes at the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave. Registration is now open for ages 4 to 18 for courses running June through August. Young artists have the opportunity to stretch their acting, dancing and singing muscles by building skills, learning something new and creating friendships along the way. In addition, the class-to-stage production, “Disney’s Jungle Book KIDS,” will be part of the course offerings. Classes are: