RACINE — A Summer Sunday Artisan Pop-up will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 12, at George's Tavern, 1201 N. Main St.

Vendors include C&D Works, Gentle Hands Healing, Belle of the Harbor, Broken Wing Workshop, Heather Maria Photography, Sunflower Artistry and Morning Goddess Designs.

Live music will be provided by Jimmy LeRose from 2 to 4 p.m. George's will sell tacos and pizza.

