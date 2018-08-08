RACINE — A Summer Sunday Artisan Pop-up will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 12, at George's Tavern, 1201 N. Main St.
Vendors include C&D Works, Gentle Hands Healing, Belle of the Harbor, Broken Wing Workshop, Heather Maria Photography, Sunflower Artistry and Morning Goddess Designs.
Live music will be provided by Jimmy LeRose from 2 to 4 p.m. George's will sell tacos and pizza.
