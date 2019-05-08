RACINE — The Youth Volunteer Corps, a program hosted through the Volunteer Center of Racine County Inc., is offering Summer Service-Learning Camps on a first-come basis. Camps begin the week of June 17 and end the week of Aug. 5.
Students will have the opportunity to choose from camps at 12 nonprofits in the Racine County area. This free program gives students the opportunity to fulfill hour requirements for extracurricular activities or to become more involved in their community.
To place an application or for more information, call Allison Clarke at 262-497-1809 or 262-886-9612, ext. 102, or email teamleader@volunteerracine.org.
