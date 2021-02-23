 Skip to main content
Summer playground registration under way
Children and playground leaders await the start of a game of dodgeball with fellow children and Racine Park and Recreation playground leaders on Aug. 4, 2014, at Douglas Park near the Cesar Chavez Community Center.

 JOURNAL TIMES FILE PHOTO

RACINE — Registration for Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services (PRCS) summer playground program for youth ages 4 to eighth grade is under way.

The program will be held June 21 to Aug. 17. The playground programs are theme-orientated and supervised by college students extensively trained as leaders. Participants attend Monday through Thursday in either a morning or afternoon session. Activities include organized games, field trips, free play and weekly special events.

Kiddie Korner for ages 4-6 is held mornings and afternoons at Lockwood Park and Pierce Woods Park. A child must be 4 years old by June 21. New participants must provide proof of age in the form of a birth certificate or passport by the start of the program. Documents may be presented to the playground leader on the first day. Morning sessions run from 8:45 to 11:30 a.m. and 1:45-4:30 p.m.

Future is for grades one to three, Play It Again is for youth in grades four and five and The Bigs is for grades six to eight. These programs are held mornings and afternoons at Lockwood Park and Humble Park Community Center. Morning sessions run from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. and afternoon sessions from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Youth may register for both sessions with payment of applicable fees; no supervision is available from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Grade is based on the school year as of May 1.

The fee for Racine residents is $75 and $105 for non-city residents. There are two ways to register:

  • Send Email to prcs@cityofracine.org on Wednesday, Feb. 24. Registrations will be entered in the order in which they are received. Payment is by credit card; staff will contact registrant for payment by phone.
  • Door drop-off and mail-in beginning Wednesday, Feb. 24, at the PRCS Office, 800 Center St., Room 127. Payment is by check only; make payable to City of Racine PRCS.

Registrants will receive confirmation of enrollment in the program via email. PRCS receipt of the registration form and payment does not guarantee placement in the program. Payment will be returned if placement is not available.

Registration forms are available at cityofracine.org/ParksRec/YouthSports/PlayGround. Online registration is not available for this program. For more information, call 262-636-9131.

Drop-in playgrounds

Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services (PRCS) will also offer a free drop-in playground program for youth ages 7-14 beginning June 21 at these parks:

  • Greencrest Park, 3234 Drexel Ave.
  • Matson Park, 1110 South St.
  • Hantschel Park, 5400 Byrd Ave.
  • Solbraa Park, 3825 16th St.
  • Bryant Community Center, 601 21st St.
  • King Community Center, 1134 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive
  • Tyler-Domer Community Center, 2301 12th St.

Sites will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday. No registration is required to participate. Leaders will provide organized recreational activities but do not monitor when and with whom children arrive or leave.

