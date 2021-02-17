Summer playground registration to begin

RACINE — Registration for Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services (PRCS) summer playground program for youth ages 4 to eighth grade will begin Monday, Feb. 22.

The program will be held June 21 to Aug. 17. The playground programs are theme-orientated and supervised by college students extensively trained as leaders. Participants attend Monday through Thursday in either a morning or afternoon session. Activities include organized games, field trips, free play and weekly special events.

Kiddie Korner for ages 4-6 is held mornings and afternoons at Lockwood Park and Pierce Woods Park. A child must be 4 years old by June 21. New participants must provide proof of age in the form of a birth certificate or passport by the start of the program. Documents may be presented to the playground leader on the first day. Morning sessions run from 8:45 to 11:30 a.m. and 1:45-4:30 p.m.

Future is for grades one to three, Play It Again is for youth in grades four and five and The Bigs is for grades six to eight. These programs are held mornings and afternoons at Lockwood Park and Humble Park Community Center. Morning sessions run from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. and afternoon sessions from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Youth may register for both sessions with payment of applicable fees; no supervision is available from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.