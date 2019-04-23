RACINE — Registration for Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services (PRCS) summer playground programs will begin Tuesday, May 7, for Racine city residents and Thursday, May 9, for non-city residents. Registration is open to youth ages 4 through eighth grade and is taken at City Hall Annex, 800 Center St., Room 127, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The nine-week playground programs are theme-orientated and supervised by college students trained as leaders. Participants attend Monday through Thursday in either a morning or afternoon session. Activities include organized games, field trips, free play and weekly special events. Playground programs begin June 18 and conclude on Aug. 13.
Kiddie Korner, for ages 4-6 years, is held mornings and afternoons at Lockwood Park and Pierce Woods Park. To be eligible for this program, a child must be 4 years old by June 18. New participants must provide proof of age in the form of a birth certificate, baptismal certificate or passport at the time of registration.
All other programs are being held mornings and afternoons at Lockwood Park and Humble Park Community Center. Future is for grades 1-3, Play It Again is for grades 4-5, and The Bigs is for grades 6-8. Grade is based on the school year as of May 1, 2019.
Morning sessions run from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. (8:45-11:30 a.m. for Kiddie Korner) and afternoon sessions from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. (1:45-4:30 p.m. for Kiddie Korner).
The fee is $70 for Racine residents and $100 for non-city residents. Registration is taken on a first-come basis until sites are full with each session limited to 30 participants. Participants may sign up for two sessions, but must fill out two forms and remit payment for both. Participants must leave the site over the lunch hour. Registration forms are also available at the five Racine community centers and at www.cityofracine.org/ParksRec.
