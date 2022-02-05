Summer playground registration begins Feb. 28

RACINE — Registration for City of Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services (PRCS) summer playground programs for youth ages 4 though eighth grade will begin Monday, Feb. 28.

The PRCS playground programs are theme-orientated and supervised by college students extensively trained as leaders. Participants attend Monday through Thursday in either a morning or afternoon session. Activities include organized games, field trips, free play and weekly special events. Playground programs begin June 20 and conclude on Aug. 16. Playground programs are available for the following age groups:

Kiddie Korner, for ages 4-6 years old, is held mornings and afternoons at Lockwood and Humble parks. A child must be 4 years old by June 20. New participants must provide proof of age in the form of a birth certificate, passport, state ID or other government sanctioned document by the start of the program. Documents may be presented to the playground leader on the first day.

All other programs are being held mornings and afternoons at Lockwood and Humble parks. Future is for grades 1-3, Play It Again is for youth in grades 4-5, and The Bigs is for grades 6-8. Grade is based on the school year as of May 1.

Morning sessions run from 8:30-11:30 a.m. (8:45-11:30 a.m. for Kiddie Korner) and afternoon sessions from 1:30-4:30 p.m. (1:45-4:30 p.m. for Kiddie Korner). Youth may register for both sessions with payment of applicable fees; no supervision is available from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Fees are $75 for Racine residents and $105 for non-city residents. Registration is taken on a first- come basis until sites are full.

Registration forms are available at cityofracine.org/ParksRec/YouthSports/PlayGround. Registrations will be entered in the order received. Enrollment is not guaranteed until confirmation is received. Staff will arrange for payment returns if placement is not available.

For more information, call 262-636-9131 or email prcs@cityofracine.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0