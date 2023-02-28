RACINE — Registration for the Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services (PRCS) summer playground programs for ages 4 through eighth grade is under way.

The PRCS playground programs are theme-orientated and supervised by college students extensively trained as leaders. Participants attend Monday through Thursday in either a morning or afternoon session. Activities include organized games, field trips, free play and weekly special events. Playground programs run June 19 to Aug. 15. Playground programs are available for the following age groups:

Kiddie Korner, for ages 4-6, is held mornings and afternoons at Lockwood Park and Humble Park. To be eligible for this program, a child must be 4 years old by June 19. New participants must provide proof of age in the form of a birth certificate, passport or other government sanctioned document by the start of the program.

All other programs are being held mornings and afternoons at Lockwood Park and Humble Park. Future is for grades one to three, Play It Again is for youth in grades four and five, and The Bigs is for grades six to eight. Grade is based on the school year as of May 1, 2023.

Morning sessions run from 8:30-11:30 a.m. (8:45-11:30 a.m. for Kiddie Korner) and afternoon sessions from 1:30-4:30 p.m. (1:45-4:30 p.m. for Kiddie Korner). Youth may register for both sessions with payment of applicable fees.

The fee for Racine city residents is $80 and $115 for non-city residents. Registration is taken on a first-come, basis until sites are full.

People can register in-person at the City Hall Annex, 800 Center St., Room 127, from from 8 am. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, or after until full.

People can register online by going to cityofracine.org/parksrec/youthsports/playground. Registrants will receive confirmation of enrollment in the program via email. PRCS receipt of the registration form and payment does not guarantee placement in the program. PRCS staff will arrange for the return of payment if placement is not available.

For more information, call 262-636-9131 or email prcs@cityofracine.org.