Summer attraction discount tickets available

RACINE — Discounted tickets for summer attractions are now available for purchase from Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services (PRCS).
The Wisconsin Park and Recreation Association’s summer ticket program will continue until Aug. 28 or while quantities last.
Due to COVID-19, not all attractions have opened to the public. Tickets to the following open or soon-to-open locations are currently available:
- Chula Vista Resort in Wisconsin Dells (indoor waterpark only)
- Jet Boat Adventure in Wisconsin Dells
- Milwaukee County Zoo (expected to open in June)
- Noah’s Ark in Wisconsin Dells (expected to open Father’s Day weekend)
- Original Wisconsin Ducks in Wisconsin Dells
- Pirates Cove Adventure Golf in Wisconsin Dells
- Upper Dells Boat Tours in Wisconsin Dells
Tickets may be purchased using an order form available at cityofracine.org/ParksRec/Events. The order form can be emailed to prcs@cityofracine.org and payment will be taken over the phone using MasterCard or Visa. Arrangements for ticket pickup will be made with staff at the time of purchase. There are no refunds or replacement of tickets.
For more information, visit the website or call 262-636-9131.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!