Summer attraction discount tickets available

RACINE — Discounted tickets for popular summer attractions are now available from the City of Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services (PRCS) office, 800 Center St., Room 127.

The Wisconsin Park and Recreation Association’s summer ticket program will continue through August or while quantities are available.

Tickets are available to the Milwaukee County Zoo and these Wisconsin Dells attractions: Jet Boat Adventure, Mount Olympus Water & Theme Parks, Noah’s Ark, Original Wisconsin Ducks, Pirates Cove Adventure Golf and Upper Dells Boat Tours.

Some tickets will cease at the end of August but most are valid into September and longer. Ticket prices and other attraction information may be found in the WPRA discount ticket brochure available at cityofracine.org/parksrec, from the PRCS office or by calling 262-636-9131.

