Summer art programs for kids offered

KENOSHA — The Anderson Arts Center is offering these children's art programs in the Kemper Center Faulkner Building, 6603 Third Ave.:
- “Potting Plants,” for ages 5-9, 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1. Children will paint pots and then plant and learn how to take care of their own flowers. The fee is $35.
- “Art Strings,” for ages 13-17, 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Aug. 8. Children will create a piece of artwork out of a guitar using mixed media. Finished guitars will be displayed and for sale in the Anderson Arts Center from October to January. Guitars will be donated by Guitars for Vets. The fee is $40.
- “Paint like Bob Ross,” for ages 10-17, 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Aug. 22. Children will learn how to paint a nature scene using techniques like the famous painter Bob Ross. The fee is $45.
Supplies are included in the registration cost. Advance registration is required by calling 262-653-0481 or go to andersonartscenter.com.
