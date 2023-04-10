RACINE — These youth art classes will be held at Wustum Museum of Fine Arts, the education campus of the Racine Art Museum at 2519 Northwestern Ave.:
- "Cosmic Art: Ages 4-6," 9-10:30 a.m. June 19-23. Fee: $85.
- "Polymer Play: Ages 4-6," 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. June 19-23. Fee: $85.
- "Studio Arts — Past, Present, and Future: Ages 7-13," 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 1-4:30 p.m. or 9 a.m.-4:30 pm. June 19-23. Fee for half day, $135; fee for all day, $230.
- "Illustrated Characters: Ages 7-13," 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday, June 28. Fee: $85.
- "The Future is So Bright, I Gotta Wear Shades: Ages 7-13," 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday, June 28. Fee: $85.
- "Potter's Wheel Workshop: Ages 7-13," 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday, June 28. Fee: $85.
- "Drawing and Painting Life: Ages 7-13," 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday, June 29. Fee: $85.
- "Art Aficionados and Super Sleuths: Ages 7-13," 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday, June 29. Fee: $85.
- "Clay All Day: Ages 8–16," 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday, June 29. Fee: $85.
- "Animated Artscapes: Ages 7-13," 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, June 30. Fee: $85.
- "Potter's Wheel: Ages 8-16," 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, June 30. Fee: $85.
- "Handbuilding with Clay: Ages 4-7," 9-10:30 a.m. July 10-14. Fee: $85.
- "Abstract Art: Ages 7-13," 9-10:30 a.m. July 10-14. Fee: $85.
- "The Art of Bookmaking: Ages 10-13," 9-10:30 a.m. July 10-14. Fee: $85.
- "Nature is Neat: Ages 4-6," 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. July 10-14. Fee: $85.
- "Paper Arts: Ages 7-13," 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. July 10–14. Fee: $85.
- "Potter's Wheel: Ages 8-16," 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. July 10–14. Fee: $85.
- "Animal Mania: Ages 4-6," 1-2:30 p.m. July 10-14. Fee: $85.
- "Op Art: Ages 10-13," 1-2:30 p.m. July 10-14. Fee: $85.
- "Potter's Wheel: Ages 10-16," 1-2:30 p.m. July 10-14. Fee: $85.
- "Tiny Terarium Worlds: Ages 7-13," 3-4:30 p.m. July 10-14. Fee: $85.
- "Sketchbook-a-Thon: Ages 7-13," 3-4:30 p.m. July 10-14. Fee: $85.
- "Sculptural Ceramics Mash-Up: Ages 8-16," 3-4:30 p.m. July 10-14. Fee: $85.
- "All Art Creatures Great and Small: Ages 4-6," 1:30-4:30 p.m. July 17-21. Fee: $135.
- "Reinventing and Recycling a Future Rube: Ages 7-13," 1:30-4:30 p.m. July 17-21. Fee: $135 .
- "Graphic Novels and Illustrated Words: Ages 10-13," 1:30-4:30 p.m. July 17-21. Fee: $135 .
- "Potter's Wheel and Sculptural Ceramics: Ages 10-13," 1:30-4:30 p.m. July 17-21. Fee: $135.
- "Summer Art Camp: Fashioning a Fabulous, Fantastical, Fun Future: Ages 7-13," 9 a.m.-4 p.m. July 31-Aug. 4. Fee: $190.
Class registration is available at ramart.org or by calling 262-636-9177. Online registration closes two days before classes begin. After that, those interested are invited to call for class availability.