Submissions being accepted for Special Event Grant Fund

RACINE — The City of Racine and Real Racine invite interested groups to apply for funding from the Special Event Grant Fund.

The goal is to help fund new events that will bring in visitors from outside of local area who are likely to stay overnight in an area hotel or motel. The fund utilizes 10% of the total room tax collected by the City of Racine. It is estimated that there will be approximately $33,000 available.

The program accepts applications from private, non-profit corporations and for-profit businesses for the marketing of events and projects which will occur within the City of Racine. They must be open to the general public, non-political in nature and be held in a venue that is ADA accessible. Organizations that were grant recipients in the past may apply, but preference will be given to first-time applicants. Especially wanted are events which seek to promote Racine’s culture. Specifically, promote the lifestyle of its residents, the history of the area, art, architecture, religions and other elements that shape our way of life.