RACINE — As part of the Movers For Moms campaign held by Two Men and a Truck, the Milwaukee movers are hosting a Stuff a Truck event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at Piggly Wiggly, 5201 Washington Ave.

During the event people can meet their mascot, Truckie, and children can enjoy treats.

Items needed most are batteries, body wash/shower gel, deodorant, Ziploc bags and storage containers, towels and washcloths, perfume or scented body lotion, gift cards, new undergarments, shaving cream and razors, wet wipes, shampoo and conditioner, feminine hygiene products, diapers (larger sizes) and pull-ups, twin sheets and pillows, new blankets and quilts and cleaning supplies.