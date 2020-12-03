Stuff the Sleigh for Safe Haven

RACINE — Stuff the Sleigh is underway and the public is invited to participate.

Residents can help SAFE Haven of Racine Inc. put some magic in the lives of youth in need this holiday season by filling the Santa sleigh. Gifts suggestions include fleece blankets, hats, gloves, scarves, various gift cards, movie passes, lip balm, books, board games, teen coloring books, slippers, socks, sports equipment, winter coats, hair accessories, headphones, art supplies, trave size games, hot cocoa kits and nail polish.

The sleigh is located at Safe Haven, 1030 Washington Ave., and the deadline to make a donation is Friday, Dec. 11. People can drop off items or mail them directly to SAFE Haven. A virtual open house will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. that day. Go to safehavenofracine.org.

For more information, call 262-637-9559 or send email to info@safehavenofracine.org.

