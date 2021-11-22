Stuff the Sleigh 5K to benefit charities

CALEDONIA — The 10th annual Moose Lodge 437 Stuff the Sleigh 5K will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11.

The event begins at Moose Lodge 437, 5530 Middle Road, and proceeds through the Racine County bike path on an out and back course.

Stuff the Sleigh 5K benefits local food shelters and Mooseheart, a residential childcare facility located on a 1,000-acre campus 38 miles west of Chicago. The facility is a home for children and teens in need, from infancy through high school.

The event also has a remote runner option. For more information and to register, go to https://go.evvnt.com/947687-0.

