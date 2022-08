RACINE — Sew 'N Save of Racine Inc., 3701 Durand Ave., will hold a Stuff the Pink Bus Diaper Drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6.

Diapers preferably in sizes 4-7 are wanted but all donations are welcome, including pullups. Donations will be brought to the Racine Diaper Ministry which operates out of North Pointe United Methodist Church. Diapers are distributed to Racine area residents in need. Parents on government assistance cannot use the aid towards diapers.