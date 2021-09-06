 Skip to main content
STRIVE scholarship golf outing Sept. 13
RACINE — The Racine Founders Rotary Club will host its annual Dennis Barry Strive Scholarship Golf Classic Monday, Sept. 13, to raise funds to support the club’s annual scholarship awards to local high school graduates.

This year the club awarded five scholarships totaling $10,000.

Named to remember Dennis Barry, a long-standing and energized local Rotarian, the scholarships are intended for students who began their high school career in the bottom 50% of their freshmen class, but by their senior year have shown significant improvement in their academic performance, as well as active involvement in school and community activities.

Winners also display many positive attributes including “Service Above Self,” the Rotary International motto coined by founder Paul P. Harris who was born in Racine.

For donations, call Patrick Booth at 262-504-5552 or email Patrick.booth@ccbtechnology.com.

