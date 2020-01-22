Strike-out big for youth bowling fundraiser

RACINE — Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services will host its annual family-friendly bowling fundraiser, Strike-Out Big for Youth, to raise funds in support of youth activities. It will be held at noon Sunday, March 15, at Castle Lanes, 5615 Castle Court.

Space is available for 24 teams with five bowlers to a lane. A fee of $20 per person covers three games, shoe rental and an event T-shirt. There will be raffles and prizes will be awarded.

To register, teams should complete a team form with the names and signatures of each bowler added. Registration forms may be found at cityofracine.org/ParksRec, the PRCS office, 800 Center St., or any of Racine’s five community centers. Registration will be accepted on a first-come basis through Friday, Feb. 28.

For more information, call 262-636-9131.

