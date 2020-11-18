StoryWalk featured at Bong State Recreation Area

BRIGHTON — Richard Bong State Recreation Area, 26313 Burlington Road, announces a newly-installed StoryWalk., an innovative way for children and adults to enjoy reading and the outdoors at the same time.

StoryWalks have been installed in 50 states and 13 countries. The concept was created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, Vt., and has developed with the help of Rachel Senechal, Kellogg-Hubbard Library.

Laminated pages from the children's book “I am a Leaf” by Jean Marzollo are attached to posts which are installed along the nature trail. People hiking the trail search for the next page in the story. Additional activities like scavenger hunts, art projects, snack ideas, experiments and action songs are also included to help visitors explore nature and learn more about leaves. People can bring a phone or camera to take photos of the extra activities that are posted as copies cannot be provided.

Future seasonal books and activities are planned.

The book is aimed primarily at a kindergarten through second-grade audience but the whole family can enjoy the hike. The .7-mile trail begins right behind the Visitor Center and is limestone-surfaced with some grade to it (people should also watch for washouts).

The park is open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Hunting is allowed at the park, but this trail is in a no hunting area. There is no cost to hike but a state park vehicle admission sticker is required to enter the park. The 2021 stickers will be on sale Dec. 1. Call 262-878-5601 for more information.

