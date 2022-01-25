'Stormwater 101" virtual discussion Feb. 23

RACINE — "Stormwater 101," a 30-minute virtual discussion, will be held from 6:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23.
Stormwater run-off is regarded as a waste product. Yet, there is no such thing as wastewater, and it doesn't exist outside of the water cycle. Surface water, groundwater and stormwater run-off are all part of the whole. The quantity and quality of stormwater run-off is an essential issue in the Root-Pike Watershed basin. Participants will learn what things can be done to safeguard our aquatic resources, how to make their landscape more resilient, reduce flooding issues and create a native environment.
Participants will have a chance to WIN one of two $50 gift cards for native plants from the Wild Ones — Root River Chapter.
To register, go to https://rootpikewin.charityproud.org/EventRegistration/Index/8116.