'Stormwater 101" virtual discussion Feb. 23

Stormwater run-off is regarded as a waste product. Yet, there is no such thing as wastewater, and it doesn't exist outside of the water cycle. Surface water, groundwater and stormwater run-off are all part of the whole. The quantity and quality of stormwater run-off is an essential issue in the Root-Pike Watershed basin. Participants will learn what things can be done to safeguard our aquatic resources, how to make their landscape more resilient, reduce flooding issues and create a native environment.