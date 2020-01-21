Stories matter according to this author

Synopsis of book: I believe that technology and all its wizardry and gadgets are suffocating stories out of the lives of our children and youth. Telling our stories is a sacred task of life and maturation, and our young people are being encouraged to be more and more detached from such storytelling, as well as from their hearts and souls. Stories speak of our values and dreams and heroes, and they are critical in creating hope in this most messy modern world. Stories are intimate and spiritual and demand silence, solitude and good listening — all of which are also vital to being our very best selves. It is a good story which can lift us up to higher ground.