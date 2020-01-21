Stories matter according to this author

Name: William R. Grimbol
Age: 70
Current city of residence: Sturtevant
Occupation: Retired minister
Title of book and publisher: "Our Stories Matter," Orange Hat
Synopsis of book: I believe that technology and all its wizardry and gadgets are suffocating stories out of the lives of our children and youth. Telling our stories is a sacred task of life and maturation, and our young people are being encouraged to be more and more detached from such storytelling, as well as from their hearts and souls. Stories speak of our values and dreams and heroes, and they are critical in creating hope in this most messy modern world. Stories are intimate and spiritual and demand silence, solitude and good listening — all of which are also vital to being our very best selves. It is a good story which can lift us up to higher ground.
Is this your first book? No, this is my 10th book.
How long did it take you to write the book?: This book evolved over the course of two years, and took a few good side trips. The scope of the book went from kids to youth to adults as well, and the theme expanded from a serious caution about the role of technology in the lives of our children, into an advocacy for stories and storytelling for the entire family — and our community and culture.
How did you get interested in writing? I got interested in writing when a teacher at Washington Junior High, Mr. Pfister, told me I had talent, a good sense of humor and rare insight for my age. A single dose of praise and a calling was born.
Where is the book available for purchase? This book is available on Amazon, Barnes and Noble and at the Racine Public Library. I will be doing several book signings at local cafes in coming months, and hope to have those well publicized.
