RACINE — Don Stewart of Racine was honored Sept. 21 at The Highgrounds Veterans Memorial Park, a 160-acre premier manned veterans memorial park that pays tribute to veterans of the past, present and future in Neillsville.
Stewart is a U.S. Army veteran who served his country as a Sentry dog handler at the end of the Korean War conflict in 1953-54.
He was honored by having a plaque installed at Highgrounds as part of the Military Working Dog Tribute exhibit at the park. He was also honored with a second plaque at the Korean War exhibit next to the plaque of his brother, the late Stu Stewart. Stu received the Bronze Star from Gen. McArthur for bravery in battle during a Chinese assault on his unit's position. He was a sniper and was shot in the leg during the assault. He dug the bullet out of his leg with his bayonet and kept on firing until the Chinese retreated.
Don Stewart was born and raised in "Norski Nook Country" in Osseo. He and his wife Karen have resided in Racine for more than 50 years. Stewart spent 33 years as a teacher/coach at Jerstad-Agerholm Middle School and Horlick High School before retiring in 1994. He has spent much of his retirement years running his photography shop at the Racine Business Center on 16th Street, a community of local artists and photographers.
