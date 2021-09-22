Steil seeks veteran nominations

JANESVILLE — Congressman Bryan Steil is seeking nominations for Wisconsin’s First Congressional District’s Veteran of the Year Award. It is an opportunity for a veteran to be honored for his or her service and contributions in the First District.

“The Veteran of the Year Award recognizes the work of veterans who have served our country and who continue to serve our community," said Steil. "It is an opportunity to honor the service and commitment of an unsung hero in southeast Wisconsin. We ask for your help in finding those veterans who continue to selflessly devote themselves to others. If you know of a veteran in our community who deserves recognition, we want to hear from you.”