 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Steil seeks veteran nominations
0 Comments

Steil seeks veteran nominations

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

JANESVILLE — Congressman Bryan Steil is seeking nominations for Wisconsin’s First Congressional District’s Veteran of the Year Award. It is an opportunity for a veteran to be honored for his or her service and contributions in the First District.

“The Veteran of the Year Award recognizes the work of veterans who have served our country and who continue to serve our community," said Steil. "It is an opportunity to honor the service and commitment of an unsung hero in southeast Wisconsin. We ask for your help in finding those veterans who continue to selflessly devote themselves to others. If you know of a veteran in our community who deserves recognition, we want to hear from you.”

Nominations can be submitted online at https://steil.house.gov/2021-veteran-year-award-nomination.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Good foods for daily weight-loss

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News