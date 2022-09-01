Steil seeks nominations for 2022 Veteran of the Year Award

JANESVILLE — Congressman Bryan Steil announced nominations for the Wisconsin First Congressional District’s Veteran of the Year Award are open. The award is an opportunity for a veteran to be honored for his or her services and contributions in the First District.
“Each year, I am honored to recognize a veteran who has served our country and continues to serve our community," said Steil. "It is a great opportunity to highlight the service and commitment of an unsung hero in our state. We ask for your help in finding veterans who continue to selflessly devote their time to others. If you know a veteran deserving of this award in our community, we want to hear from you.”
The recipient must be a Veteran from Wisconsin’s First District. A veteran will be selected based on:
- Service: Demonstrate a commitment to service in their community. This could be through advocacy, community projects, an act of heroism, or other actions.
- Excellence: Provide an example of how this veteran exudes a spirit of excellence.
- Dedication: Have a dedication to supporting their fellow veterans and building bridges between veterans and our greater Southeast Wisconsin community
Nominations can be submitted online using the First District Veteran of the Year Award nomination form. Go to https://steil.house.gov/2022-veteran-year-award-nomination.
In 2021, Steil honored Bob Boulden of Burlington with Wisconsin’s First District Veteran of the Year.