 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Steil seeks nominations for 2022 Veteran of the Year Award

  • 0

JANESVILLE — Congressman Bryan Steil announced nominations for the Wisconsin First Congressional District’s Veteran of the Year Award are open. The award is an opportunity for a veteran to be honored for his or her services and contributions in the First District.

“Each year, I am honored to recognize a veteran who has served our country and continues to serve our community," said Steil. "It is a great opportunity to highlight the service and commitment of an unsung hero in our state. We ask for your help in finding veterans who continue to selflessly devote their time to others. If you know a veteran deserving of this award in our community, we want to hear from you.”

The recipient must be a Veteran from Wisconsin’s First District. A veteran will be selected based on:

  • Service: Demonstrate a commitment to service in their community. This could be through advocacy, community projects, an act of heroism, or other actions.
  • Excellence: Provide an example of how this veteran exudes a spirit of excellence.
  • Dedication: Have a dedication to supporting their fellow veterans and building bridges between veterans and our greater Southeast Wisconsin community

People are also reading…

Nominations can be submitted online using the First District Veteran of the Year Award nomination form. Go to https://steil.house.gov/2022-veteran-year-award-nomination.

In 2021, Steil honored Bob Boulden of Burlington with Wisconsin’s First District Veteran of the Year.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ask Mr. Dad: Getting through a rocky start

Ask Mr. Dad: Getting through a rocky start

Dear Mr. Dad: My first baby is due in a few months, but I'm going to miss the birth. I've been out of work for more than a year and just landed a great job. The problem is I need to go across the country for a six-week training that starts on my baby's due date. The company is very family-friendly, but this session is mandatory. We burned through our savings while I was unemployed, and I'm afraid that if I pass up this job, it could take months or longer to get another one. Of course, I'm sad to miss my baby's birth, but I'm especially worried about my wife. She's very supportive, but I know this is going to be hard on her. I'm feeling really guilty. Is there anything I can do?

Pet festival Sept. 10 at Island Park

Pet festival Sept. 10 at Island Park

RACINE — Billy’s Posse Inc. announces it's bringing Racine’s first pet festival to the city. The goal is to bring pet services to the communit…

Watch Now: Related Video

Four lifestyles choices that accelerate aging

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News