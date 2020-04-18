Staying socially connected while physically apart

During this unprecedented time of Safer at Home, it is natural to feel disconnected from others and experience times of loneliness. The struggle is real for people who live with others as well as those individuals who live alone. However, there are numerous ways to mitigate feelings of isolation. Several effective methods are as follows.
Mindset matters: View this as a time of physical distancing rather than social distancing. This shift in mindset is important because one can feel socially and emotionally connected to others while being apart physically.
Utilize videoconferencing: While phone calls, texts and emails are great ways to connect with others, free videoconferencing platforms enable people to connect visually with others. Zoom, Google Hangouts, Microsoft Teams, Skype and FaceTime are several free videoconferencing or conference call platforms that can be used to see and hear people whom we are unable to meet with in person.
Reconnect with your past: Reach out to the “long lost” people in your life. With so many people sheltering in place, now is an opportune time to reconnect with friends in far places, college pals, former associates, past roommates and relatives that live far away. People have more time to chat with people they have lost touch with due to the busyness of everyday life. Reconnecting with special people from your past may alleviate anxiousness and provide heartwarming attachments.
Arrange neighborhood gatherings: Utilize social media to organize a special neighborhood event to create a feeling of community and show support for each other. Encourage your neighbors to turn on their porch lights at a given time nightly, stand in their driveways and sing a song together, or decorate their doors, sidewalks and/or windows with messages of hope. Arrange a neighborhood dinner during which families gather at the end of their separate driveways or patios and eat supper while waving at their neighbors. These activities can reduce feelings of isolation.
Engage in old-fashioned letter writing: Send a letter to a friend, relative or elderly nursing home resident. It is a welcomed surprise to receive a letter in the mail, especially since it happens so rarely nowadays.
Get outdoors: Hiking and walking are allowable activities as long as a 6-foot distance from others is maintained. Connect with nature as you walk by using your senses to observe how spring has sprung-birds chirping, animals scampering about, trees budding, and flowers sprouting from the ground. Practicing gratitude while walking outdoors helps one to feel more connected to their surroundings.
Use your senses: Touch is one way in which we feel connected to others and our surroundings. Use your senses to replicate the connection you miss. Take a long, hot bath or shower. Afterward, lather up with your favorite scented lotion. Wrap yourself in a fuzzy robe or blanket. Sip a beverage that you find delightful. Use your senses to feel connected and grounded during these trying times.
Being physically isolated from others does not mean we need to be socially isolated. Social contact is important for our wellbeing. Fortunately, there are multiple ways to stay socially connected with others until we are able to meet again physically.
If you would like information regarding Extension programs, call 262-767-2929 or visit the website at https://racine.extension.wisc.edu or send email to uwextension@racinecounty.com.
Pamela Larson is a positive youth development extension educator with University of Wisconsin-Madison, Extension Racine County.
