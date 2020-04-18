Staying socially connected while physically apart

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

During this unprecedented time of Safer at Home, it is natural to feel disconnected from others and experience times of loneliness. The struggle is real for people who live with others as well as those individuals who live alone. However, there are numerous ways to mitigate feelings of isolation. Several effective methods are as follows.

Mindset matters: View this as a time of physical distancing rather than social distancing. This shift in mindset is important because one can feel socially and emotionally connected to others while being apart physically.

Utilize videoconferencing: While phone calls, texts and emails are great ways to connect with others, free videoconferencing platforms enable people to connect visually with others. Zoom, Google Hangouts, Microsoft Teams, Skype and FaceTime are several free videoconferencing or conference call platforms that can be used to see and hear people whom we are unable to meet with in person.