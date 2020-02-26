State poster contest winners named

The following Racine County students were state level winners in the annual “Keep Christ in Christmas” Poster Contest, sponsored by the Supreme and Wisconsin State councils of the Knights of Columbus in cooperation with participating local councils throughout the state:
You have free articles remaining.
- Ages 5-7: Jude Sippel, Waterford, first place, and William Thimm, Burlington, second.
- Ages 11-14: Katherine Strojny, Burlington, third place.
They were represented by Knights of Columbus Council 15665.
Winners received medals, ribbons and certificates of merit. First- and second-place winners are sent on to the KC Supreme Council in New Haven, Conn., for national/international competition. Third-place and honorable mention posters will be displayed at the annual Knights of Columbus State Convention May 1-3 in Green Bay.