MADISON — Dutch Leydel, a social worker with Racine County Human Services Department, was recently honored as part of Wisconsin’s celebration of Social Work Month for her dedication, commitment and exceptional service to the children and families of Wisconsin.
Leydel was among the six outstanding child welfare professionals from throughout Wisconsin who were presented with a 2019 Caring for Kids award by Department of Children and Families Secretary Emilie Amundson during a special ceremony March 21 at the state Capitol.
“Child welfare professionals are devoted to helping people overcome difficult situations and cope with the trauma they have experienced,” said Amundson. “They are the unsung heroes within our communities and I am proud to honor such amazing and compassionate individuals — many of whom dedicated their entire professional lives to the children and families of Wisconsin.”
Leydel’s nomination stood out from the many outstanding submissions because of her continued dedication to ensuring children who have aged out of foster care receive the support they need to have a successful future and reach their aspirations.
Leydel was nominated by a co-worker, who notes that “Dutch meets the family where they are at and goes above and beyond to assist them. She does what is right, even though it may not be the easiest path.”
Award selection criteria included years of service and experience, adapting to new initiatives, advocacy, leadership and a proven record of ensuring the well-being of children and families.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.