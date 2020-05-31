Starving Artists Fair canceled
RACINE — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Racine Art Guild has canceled this year's Starving Artists Fair which was scheduled for Aug. 2.

Racine's State of Emergency through July 31 and the Badger Bounce Back Program have led organizers to this decision.

The Racine Art Guild's mission is to promote and advance the creative arts in Racine and surrounding communities. It has held the Starving Artists Fair for 52 years and uses the proceeds collected to award four college art scholarships to Racine students. Donations for the scholarship fund can be sent to: Racine Art Guild, P.O. Box 1345, Racine WI 53401.

The 2021 Starving Artists Fair is scheduled for Aug. 1.

