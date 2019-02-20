Try 1 month for 99¢

RACINE — The Racine Art Guild invites artists to apply for the Starving Artist Fair to be held Aug. 4 in East Park at Gateway Technical College, 1001 Main St.

This juried art fair showcases the work of local, regional and national artists working in a variety of fine art media. Artist prizes will be awarded this year.

The free outdoor fair will include music, a food court and a variety of other activities.

The deadline to apply is May 1. Go to www.racineartguild.com.

