RACINE — The Racine Art Guild invites artists to apply for the Starving Artist Fair to be held Aug. 4 in East Park at Gateway Technical College, 1001 Main St.
This juried art fair showcases the work of local, regional and national artists working in a variety of fine art media. Artist prizes will be awarded this year.
The free outdoor fair will include music, a food court and a variety of other activities.
The deadline to apply is May 1. Go to www.racineartguild.com.
