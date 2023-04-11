RACINE — The Racine Art Guild is inviting regional artists to participate in its 58th annual juried Starving Artist Fair to be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, on the DeKoven Center grounds.

Cash prizes are awarded for Best of Show and People’s Choice. Each will be awarded $100. The Marj Lacock $250 Memorial Award will be presented to one participating artist.

The Fair draws over 4,000 visitors annually. Featuring more than 120 artists, it is the largest juried art fair in southeastern Wisconsin and is considered one of the Midwest’s premier art fairs.

In addition to the high-caliber artists, the fair features live performances, food trucks, a free children’s art activity area, silent auction, raffle and Boutique.

Proceeds go to the Racine Art Guild’s local art student scholarship fund. Up to four scholarships are awarded to students nominated by their college.

Online applications are available at racineartguild.com/safracine.