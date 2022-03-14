'Stand Up and Move More' class offered

KENOSHA — The Kenosha County Aging and Disability Resource Center is now accepting registrations for "Stand Up & Move More," a free online workshop.

The workshop is designed for older adults age 55 and older who sit for more than six hours per day and can stand up on their own. The next four-week program begins Thursday, March 31, from 9 to 11 a.m. It is followed by a refresher session in Week 8. The next session will start online on Thursday, March 31, from 9 to 11 a.m.

Did you know that too much sitting can increase your risk for numerous chronic conditions including heart disease, high blood pressure, diabetes, depression, certain cancers, and more?

Stand Up and Move More (Stand Up) is a new evidence-based program from the University of Wisconsin, provided by the ADRC. Stand Up is NOT an exercise program. Instead, it gives participants strategies to stand up more throughout the day. Stand Up has been proven to reduce sedentary behavior (sitting time) by 68 minutes per day. This reduction has been linked to reductions in chronic diseases and improvements in physical function.

Registrants must have internet access and access to a computer, iPad or other tablet. They will receive a brief phone call prior to the first session on how to use Zoom. Registration is required by March 28. Call 262-605-6646 or click the red registration button at http://adrc.kenoshacounty.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0