St. Vincent de Paul Society Food Pantry sets record

St. Vincent de Paul Society Food Pantry served 2,722 clients from its LaSalle Street distribution center in the 2019 fiscal year, representing 7,804 individuals in households including 3,056 children. The pantry is the largest project partnering with RSVP-Racine. Last year nearly 80 RSVP volunteers served approximately 5,000 hours allocating 4,482 grocery bags plus frozen food and miscellaneous items. Over 62,866 pounds of bagged food were distributed.

In addition to RSVP volunteers, who are age 55 or older, there are about 30 younger pantry volunteers. Three church representatives work with the volunteers to distribute food to clients. The volunteers greet, verify identification and register new clients as well as take groceries to cars or carts.

A second group of 15 volunteers weigh, record and sort groceries, stock shelves and fill bags for distribution. Other volunteers from Lakeside Curative and the Church of Latter Day Saints also sort and stock items.

Each month food allocations are received from the Racine County Food Bank and Community Action of Kenosha and Racine. Churches also hold monthly themed food drives such as Soup Bowl Sunday and area Catholic schools sponsor Stuff the Bus.