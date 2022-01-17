St. Patrick's Day Parade applications now available

RACINE — Downtown Racine will be filled with green as the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade returns for 2022. It will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 19.

It will officially begin on the corner of State and Main streets. The route will proceed south on Main Street, turn west onto Sixth Street and end near City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.

The DRC is currently accepting applications for participants of the parade.

Applications can be found at www.racinedowntown.com/events or picked up at the DRC office at 425 Main St. The parade applications must be submitted to the DRC office or emailed to events@racinedowntown.com by Friday, March 11.

Parade participants may park their vehicles at the City Hall Annex parking lot at 800 Center St. starting at 9:00 am and will be shuttled to the parade staging area, according to the DRC.