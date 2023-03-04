RACINE — Each year, beginning in 1981, St. Patrick Parish has honored a person or couple who have demonstrated exceptional service to the parish.

However, this tradition was interrupted for two years (2021 and 2022) when the pandemic precluded the celebration of the feast of the parish’s patron on St. Patrick’s Day.

While staff and clergy are not eligible for this honor, the unprecedented break in the tradition has provided a unique opportunity to set aside that restriction and honor someone who served not only the parish, but the community of Racine.

St. Patrick’s is proud to announce that a special, posthumous award will be given in honor of the late Rev. Paul Daniels who served the parish as pastor from 1976 to1984.

He is remembered fondly as a pastor of the people by parishioners.

Daniels was described as an amazing listener, and as a result came to know his flock well. He was committed to involving lay people in the activities and ministries of the parish, often giving a personal invitation to something he knew a person would enjoy and excel at.

Daniels was always welcoming, encouraging and sensitive to the needs of others, visiting the sick and needy personally. He came from a loving and supportive farm family and offered that kind of hospitality, even inviting people for a meal that he cooked for them.

His open, loving character was demonstrated by his favorite saying, “Namaste.” That is, “the spirit in me honors the spirit in you.”

Daniels’ concern and his service extended far beyond the walls of St. Patrick Parish. He took an active ecumenical and social justice role in Racine.

He served on the Racine Council on Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse and the Center for Community Concerns.

Daniels provided his leadership to seven parishes during his 42 years of active ministry. He always held St. Patrick Parish and its people in a special place in his heart, as the parish did him.

Daniels died on Oct. 9, 2017. Plaques in remembrance of this tribute will be presented to his family including his brother and sister-in-law Carl and Shirley Daniels and the families of his sisters who predeceased him, Lou (Nick) Hancock and Bernice (Hershey) Vos.

The recognition will be part of the special St. Patrick’s Day liturgy at 5 p.m. Friday, March 17, along with that of the 2023 St. Patrick’s Person of the Year Award.