RACINE — Members of Racine’s St. Patrick Parish and the students in its John XXIII Educational Center have a special reason for being thankful this year — a substantial capital donation of $175,000 Nov. 26 from Racine-area Attorney Adrian P. Schoone.

“St. Patrick’s is deeply moved by the generosity of this unsolicited gift," said the Rev. Antony Thomas. "Although Adrian is not a St. Patrick’s member, he has made other donations to our parish over the last few years. But this gift is of immense importance to us, not merely because of its size, but also because of its timing.”

Thomas said that the donation was essential to the parish’s ability to complete two vital campus improvement projects: Replacement of all the windows in the parish’s 88-year-old school building and the first repaving of the parish parking lot in decades.

The school building houses both the parish’s Christian Formation program and its John XXIII Educational Center, an after-school tutoring and mentoring program open to any middle school or high school student in the Greater Racine area.

Schoone, who has practiced law for nearly 60 years, is the most senior member of the law firm of Schoone, Leuck, Kelley, Pitts and Pitts, with offices on Washington Avenue in Mount Pleasant.

