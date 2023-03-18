RACINE — Matthew Peterson has been honored as the 2023 St. Patrick’s Person of the Year by St. Patrick Parish, 1100 Erie St., for his long and varied service.

Joining the parish officially in 1988, it has been Peterson’s faith home for over half his life. He notes that it was the friendly and welcoming people that attracted him to St. Patrick’s. It was that same atmosphere, along with the warmth and inspiration of the priests of the Missionary Community of St. Paul that have kept him there.

St. Patrick’s was the site of Peterson’s marriage and the baptism and subsequent sacraments for his three children. It is now also home for his grandson who assists him regularly in his role as usher at 9 a.m. Mass.

Peterson has contributed to liturgies in a number of ways, including serving as a lector, Eucharistic minister and sacristan. He has served on the Finance Council and the St. Patrick’s Day Committee since 2007.

Peterson gave his time for 12 years as a mentor for students at John the 23rd Educational Center, an after-school ministry of the parish that assists students in succeeding in school and in life.

Peterson brings his positive, can-do attitude and his ready smile to whatever activity he participates in, from dartball to finance meetings and from planning to cleanup.

“I am honored and humbled by this award,” Peterson said. “I feel blessed to be part of this extended and diverse family, and the family is blessed with the community of St. Paul. They have served the parish as shepherds since 2003, bringing us a valuable global perspective. They inspire us with their scriptural insights and their loving embrace of all people. They are much beloved for their guidance and for the life and energy they bring to our parish family.”

The award was presented to Peterson March 17 during the special liturgy that initiated the celebration of the parish’s patron, St. Patrick. A family party with food followed.