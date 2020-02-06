St. Patrick's Day Parade applications available

RACINE — The Downtown Racine Corp. is accepting applications for this year’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade to be held from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 14.

The St. Patrick’s Day Parade draws more than 2,000 people from the community and the surrounding areas.

Applications can be found at racinedowntown.com/events or picked up at the DRC office, 425 Main St. Applications must be submitted by March 9 to the DRC office or emailed to lfarrington@racinedowntown.com.

The parade will officially begin on the corner of State and Main streets around noon. It proceeds south on Main Street, west on Sixth Street and ends near City Hall. Parade participants may park their vehicles at the City Hall Annex parking lot, 800 Center St., starting at 9 a.m. and will be shuttled to the parade staging area.

