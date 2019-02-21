RACINE — Downtown Racine's annual St. Patrick's Day Parade will have a new addition this year. In partnership with the Downtown Racine Corp., 5Kevents.org will relocate the sixth annual St. Pat's Day 5K, formally held in Mount Pleasant, to Downtown Racine.
“We hosted this event for years at Jose's Blue Sombrero which was a great venue for us, but we have always wanted to be part of the festivities Downtown," said Patrick Flynn, race director.
For those who think 5 kilometers is too far to run or walk, organizers have also planned the Paddy's 0.08ish K. Both races will start near Pepi's Bar and Grill, proceed east on Sixth Street and continue north on Main Street. The 0.08ish K will end at The Brickhouse on Main Street. The 5K will continue on towards the lakefront along the Lake Michigan Pathway and finish where the parade starts at State and Main streets.
Participants are encouraged to dress for the festivities with St. Patrick's Day bling and wearing green. An awards ceremony will conclude the event at The Brickhouse after the parade. The top male and female finishers will join the parade procession upon their completion of the 5K.
"We will run the parade backwards in the beginning in order to take advantage of the Lake Michigan Pathway, then return to the parade with our top runners," said Flynn. "The Irish phrase for doing things backwards is ‘it’s so Irish,’ so it’s only fitting to run the parade route this way."
Participants will receive a finisher’s medal, T-shirt, goodie bag and a free beer at The Brickhouse. They will also receive door prizes and exclusive specials from Pepi's Pub & Grill, Pub on Wisconsin, Racine Brewing Co., The Brickhouse and Ivanhoe Pub & Eatery. The 5K will be chip timed.
Registration fees start at $25. Use discount code MEDIA to receive an instant $5 discount. Go to www.stpatsday.5K.run. Volunteers are needed for the day of the event, as well as sponsors. To volunteer or become a sponsor, call 877-570-4434, email patrick@5kevents.org or go to www.stpatsday.5K.run.
To keep its connection with Jose's Blue Sombrero, 5Kevents.org created a new 5K event called Cinco K Mayo, which will be hosted at Jose's May 5. Go to www.Cinco.5K.run for information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.