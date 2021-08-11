 Skip to main content
St. Monica's golf outing Sept. 16 at Meadowbrook
St. Monica's golf outing Sept. 16 at Meadowbrook

MOUNT PLEASANT — The St. Monica’s ninth annual golf outing will be held with a shotgun start at noon Thursday, Sept. 16, at Meadowbrook Country Club, 2149 N. Green Bay Road. Registration begins at 11:30 a.m.

The cost is $160 or $600 for a foursome by Aug. 15, $640 after that. It includes a golf cart, gift bag, contests, lunch, prizes and dinner to go. Proceeds will be used to update the St. Monica's assisted living shower room, as well as this year’s 50th Jubilee events.

To participate, be a sponsor, make a silent auction or basket raffle donation or volunteer, call 262-321-7149 or email Dana Petit, dpetit@stmonicasseniorliving.com.

