CALEDONIA — A free Health Fair and open house will be held from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, at St. Monica's Senior Living, 3920 N. Green Bay Road.
Free services will include Safe Assured ID registration, medication disposal, balance assessment, and dental, hearing, vision, cognitive and dermatology screenings. Tours of the St. Monica’s community will be available as well as a $5 lunch.
