MOUNT PLEASANT — The seventh annual St. Monica's Golf Outing and Dinner Fundraiser will be held at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at Meadowbrook Country Club, 2149 N. Green Bay Road.

The fee is $40. To register or for more information, call Dana Petit at 262-639-5050, ext. 149.

Proceeds will benefit St. Monica's community members by providing wellness equipment and a golf cart.

