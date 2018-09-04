MOUNT PLEASANT — St. Monica's sixth annual Golf Outing will be held Thursday, Sept. 20, at Meadowbrook Country Club, 2149 N. Green Bay Road.
Registration begins at 11 a.m., lunch is served at 11:15 a.m. and the event begins with a shotgun start at 12:30 p.m. Dinner will also be served at 6 p.m.
The event will help raise money for a new state-of-the-art medical response system. Golf cart, gift bag, lunch, dinner and prizes are included with registration.
To register, go to www.stmonicasseniorliving.com/about-us/annual-golf-outing/.
