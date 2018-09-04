Subscribe for 17¢ / day

MOUNT PLEASANT — St. Monica's sixth annual Golf Outing will be held Thursday, Sept. 20, at Meadowbrook Country Club, 2149 N. Green Bay Road.

Registration begins at 11 a.m., lunch is served at 11:15 a.m. and the event begins with a shotgun start at 12:30 p.m. Dinner will also be served at 6 p.m.

The event will help raise money for a new state-of-the-art medical response system. Golf cart, gift bag, lunch, dinner and prizes are included with registration.

To register, go to www.stmonicasseniorliving.com/about-us/annual-golf-outing/.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Reporter

Alyssa Mauk covers breaking news and courts. She enjoys hanging out with her daughter, gaming on her XBOX One, comic books and heavy metal music.

Load comments