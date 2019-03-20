RACINE — St. Edward Catholic Church is celebrating its 100th anniversary in October.
The church is working on completing an alumni photo album of eighth-grade graduation photos. The church is missing photos from these years: 1934, 1944, 1949, 1952, 1963, 1966, 1978, 1983, 1987, 1990, 1991, 1992, 1993, 1995, 1996, 1997, 2000, 2013 and 2015.
People who have photos of these classes are asked to call Marcia Pfost at 262-632-0937. She would like to borrow photos to make copies. Photos will be returned.
