CALEDONIA — Registration for spring and summer camps at the Eco-Justice Center, 7133 Michna Road, will open Feb. 1. They are:
- Spring Break Camp, for ages 5-8, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. April 23-26. Participants will engage in hands-on learning during four days at the farm. Activities include interaction with animals, time in the hoop house garden, crafts, exploration and education about caring for the Earth. Fee: $115.
- Summer Ecology Camp on the Farm, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Campers experience a week on the Eco-Justice Center farm, getting to know the animals, preparing food, exploring the grounds, interactive ecology lessons and creativity. Camps for ages 6-10 are June 17-21, July 8-12 and July 15-19. Fee: $125. Camp for ages 11-14 is June 24-28 (includes Thursday overnight). Fee: $165
To register, go to ecojusticecenter.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.