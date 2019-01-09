Try 1 month for 99¢

CALEDONIA — Registration for spring and summer camps at the Eco-Justice Center, 7133 Michna Road, will open Feb. 1. They are:

  • Spring Break Camp, for ages 5-8, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. April 23-26. Participants will engage in hands-on learning during four days at the farm. Activities include interaction with animals, time in the hoop house garden, crafts, exploration and education about caring for the Earth. Fee: $115.
  • Summer Ecology Camp on the Farm, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Campers experience a week on the Eco-Justice Center farm, getting to know the animals, preparing food, exploring the grounds, interactive ecology lessons and creativity. Camps for ages 6-10 are June 17-21, July 8-12  and July 15-19. Fee: $125. Camp for ages 11-14 is June 24-28 (includes Thursday overnight). Fee: $165

To register, go to ecojusticecenter.org.

