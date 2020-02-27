Spring Job Fair March 4 at Fountain Banquet Hall

STURTEVANT — Racine County Workforce Solutions and The Journal Times will host a Spring Job Fair from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, at Fountain Banquet Hall, 8505 Durand Ave.
More than 60 companies across the city of Racine, Racine County and southeastern Wisconsin will attend seeking candidates for a variety of positions. The hiring event partnership includes Racine County Workforce Solutions, The Journal Times, ResCare and the Job Center of Wisconsin.
This event is free to job seekers. Here are some preparation tips:
- Bring copies of your resume. For help with updating a resume, visit the Employment Resource Center at one of the workforce locations: 1717 Taylor Ave., Racine; 209 N. Main St., Burlington; and 8600 Sheridan Road, Kenosha.
- Dress like you would for an interview.
- Be prepared to answer questions about yourself.
- Show up with a great attitude.
- Do your research — know what companies will be there and learn something about the companies you are interested in working for before attending.
- If possible, apply online to the companies you are interested in before the event.
For more information, call Racine County Workforce Solutions at 262-638-6424.