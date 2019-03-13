CALEDONIA — Enrollment is now open for the five-day Spring Break Nature Camp April 22-26 at River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road.
Children ages 7-13 may join for as many days as they want, as each day is designed as a standalone experience. Activities include archery, campfires, forest explorations and shelter building.
The cost is $35 per day. Registration is required by going to www.riverbendracine.org or call 262-639-1515.
