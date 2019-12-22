Splash and Dash raises money for charities

RACINE — The 30th annual Splash and Dash Polar Plunge will be held at noon Wednesday, Jan. 1, at North Beach, 100 Kewaunee St.

The Racine Yacht Club, 1 Barker St., is hosting the event and will be open to the public at 9 a.m., where family and friends can stay warm and watch the fun.

The fundraiser will collect food and raise money for the Racine County Food Bank, Homeless Assistance Leadership Organization, Hospitality Center and the Kiwanis Club Scholarship Program.

Online registration is available at www.splashanddashracine.com. This year T-shirts will be available with a minimum $10 donation (no wristbands will be handed out and no waiting in line to redeem them for shirts). Pledge sheets with more than $150 in pledges will also receive a warm beach towel on New Year’s Day. If the jump is cancelled, it will be posted on the above website no later than 10 a.m. Jan. 1.

Run/walk added