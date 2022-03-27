Spirit of Racine Music Makers Inc. welcomes new members

RACINE — Spirit of Racine Music Makers Inc. is a nonprofit membership organization that endeavors to bring peace, social justice and love to the world through the power and beauty of sacred and secular music.

The 1-year-old group wants to grow in number and diversity to reflect the gifts of the Racine-area community. The group welcomes musicians, vocalists and handbell/chime ringers. People can learn more at 5 p.m., Wednesday, April 6, at Preservation Hall, 740 Lake Ave. Pizza and beverages will be served. For reservations, send email to spirit.in.racine@gmail.com.